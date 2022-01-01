The Diocese of Biloxi Pro Life Ministry is proud to announce our Pro Life Billboard license plates! The sale of these plates will help support the Pro Life Ministry. You may purchase the plate by downloading an application below!
The state will begin printing our plate once we reach the goal of 300. Expect approximately 6-8 weeks before you exchange your existing plate for the Blessed Mother license plate in the Tax Collector’s office.
Complete, sign, and mail the application below along with your check to the Diocese of Biloxi Pro Life address listed below. You may also pick up an application at your local church or office.
Diocese of Biloxi Pro Life
Attn: June Bounds
1790 Popps Ferry Rd.
Biloxi, MS 39532
(You may also Venmo your payment to @dioceseofbiloxicartags)