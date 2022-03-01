I met Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytsky at the Masters of Spirituality conference for new bishops hosted by Pope Francis in September 2017 in Rome. There were 120 bishops from around the world participating in the conference. Quickly we all got a view of the universality of the Church and the fact that we are united in one faith no matter what language we spoke.
We translated for one another whenever it was needed to enhance our fellowship together. Additionally, all of the presentations were translated into different languages.
When I first met Bishop Vitaliy, I was struck by how young he was (45) and his vibrant smile. The Holy Father had truly chosen a young priest to lead the Church in Western Kyiv, Ukraine, with an eye to the future. Who would have thought that five years later war would come to Ukraine?
I had a chance to meet by video conference with Bishop Vitaliy on March 1, 2022 about how he and his people are doing as the war rages. Once again, I was struck by his smile and deep faith.
He shared that it is a very difficult situation for everyone. The bombing has been relentless and many people have taken shelter in the churches and the church basements and rectories and convents and retreat centers. They are running out of food and necessities. They are hoping a truck will arrive from Caritas (Catholic Charities) Poland with food and supplies.
Bishop Vitaliy shared that he is on the Russian list of Ukrainian people who are to be executed. Bishop Vitaliy thought about moving to another city in Ukraine, but he and his 160 priests decided to stay in Western Kyiv with their flock, of approximately 200,000 Catholics. Bishop Vitaliy and his priests all went to confession and took up their posts at all 160 parishes in the diocese. I was deeply moved by such a powerful statement of faith and trust in Christ.
Bishop Vitaliy and I shared our faith together as bishops and as believers that the Crucified and Risen Jesus Christ has already won the victory no matter what happens. Once again, his smile told the story of his deep faith in Christ.
I asked him what he needed most and he said prayer. He asked that we all pray for the conversion of Russia and a Just Peace for the people of Ukraine through the Immaculate Heart of Mary as the Immaculate Conception as she proclaimed at Lourdes on March 25, 1858.
I promised him that I and we would pray for that very intention as a diocese and that I would offer Mass for him and his people that very day. He thanked me and smiled. We then prayed together for all the people of the Ukraine and his diocese and for the conversion of Russia and for all who are wounded or sick and for all who had died that they may rest in the Peace of Christ. We prayed the Hail Mary together in our native tongues asking for the intercession of Mary, the Immaculate Conception.
Before we closed the conversation, I asked Bishop Vitaliy what we could do materially for him and his people. He said, “Pray, pray, pray.” I told him we would pray but that we would also provide as much financial support as we could being that we are a Mission Diocese. I asked him to keep us informed about what is happening on the ground there and how else we can help him and his people. With a mutual smile and best wishes, we signed off.