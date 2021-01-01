Every January, we observe the anniversary of Roe v. Wade as an opportunity to remind our brothers and sisters of the evils of abortion. We remember the millions of victims and pray for them. But there are other aspects of the abortion issue, other victims that are often overlooked or not recognized. I’m talking about those women who felt they had no other choice than to have had an abortion. Current statistics show that most women are coerced into having an abortion, either by their boyfriends, their parents, their friends, or by someone they don’t even know like a clinic nurse or doctor. Especially when it’s early in the pregnancy, it is much easier to justify having an abortion. “Oh, it’s just a few cells, and you don’t want to ruin your life right now!” Or the woman might hear: “You either get an abortion or you find somewhere else to live!”
The choice is never an easy one. And once the woman has had the abortion, she often lives a lifetime of guilt and shame. Men who are fathers of these babies often have no say-so in the matter, and they are devastated when they learn their child has been aborted. Some wonder, “Is this a sin that can ever be forgiven?” What can be done to help these people in their guilt and despair?
A few years ago, I discovered a healing ministry called Rachel’s Vineyard. It is a ministry that provides healing and forgiveness for women who have had abortions, and also for women and men who have suffered from abortion. Rachel’s Vineyard is a 3-day retreat facilitated by both laypeople and clergy. The team also includes a mental-health professional to help monitor and guide the participants as they deal with a number of emotions and feelings. The participants of this wonderful weekend are able to experience the true healing touch of Jesus. I have been blessed to have attended a weekend as a participant and also to have worked as a team member on a weekend. I can assure you that this experience is a very powerful and life-altering experience, and it is one that I feel called to share with those in need of healing in our own diocese.
Bishop Kihneman has given his approval for our diocese to begin holding Rachel’s Vineyard weekends beginning later this year. If you have experienced the pain of abortion or if you know someone who has, please contact me either by email johnwilliams@biloxidiocese.org or by telephone at (228)702-2169 (All contact information is kept confidential). Don’t keep these emotions and feelings to yourself, and please never doubt that God will forgive you. Our God is a merciful and a loving God, and he is waiting for you to come to him and experience his genuine healing through a Rachel’s Vineyard weekend.
To learn more about Rachel's Vineyard's ministry outreach beyond our diocese you may visit: https://www.rachelsvineyard.org/