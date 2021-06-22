USCCB Vote to Write a Document on the Meaning of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church

ENGLISH:
Statement of Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
“Last week, my brother bishops and I voted overwhelmingly to issue a teaching document on the beauty and power of the Eucharist. The doctrine committee of the bishops’ conference will now begin drafting this document and, in the months ahead, the bishops will continue our prayer and discernment through a series of regional meetings and consultations. In November, the bishops will gather to discuss the document draft.
“The Eucharist is the heart of the Church and the heart of our lives as Catholics. In the Holy Eucharist, Jesus Christ himself draws near to each one of us personally and gathers us together as one family of God and one Body of Christ.
“As bishops, our desire is to deepen our people’s awareness of this great mystery of faith, and to awaken their amazement at this divine gift, in which we have communion with the living God. That is our pastoral purpose in writing this document.
“I invite everyone in the Church to pray for the bishops as we continue our dialogues and reflections. I pray that this will be a time for all of us in the Church to reflect on our own faith and readiness to receive our Lord in the Holy Eucharist.”
###
Media Contacts:
Chieko Noguchi
202-541-3200
Q&A on Eucharist Document (PDF)
Article Source
------------
SPANISH:
“La semana pasada, mis hermanos obispos y yo votamos abrumadoramente para publicar un documento educativo sobre la belleza y el poder de la Eucaristía. El Comité de Doctrina de la Conferencia Episcopal comenzará a redactar ahora este documento y, en los meses venideros, los obispos continuaremos orando y discerniendo sobre eso a través de una serie de reuniones y consultas regionales. En noviembre, los obispos se reunirán para discutir el borrador del documento.
La Eucaristía es el corazón de la Iglesia y el corazón de nuestras vidas como católicos. En la Sagrada Eucaristía, Jesucristo mismo se acerca a cada uno de nosotros personalmente y nos reúne como una sola familia de Dios y un solo Cuerpo de Cristo.
Como obispos, nuestro deseo es profundizar en la conciencia de nuestro pueblo sobre este gran misterio de la fe y despertar su asombro ante este don divino, en el que tenemos comunión con el Dios vivo. Ese es nuestro propósito pastoral al escribir este documento.
Invito a todos en la Iglesia a orar por los obispos mientras continuamos nuestros diálogos y reflexiones. Oro para que este sea un momento para que todos en la Iglesia reflexionemos sobre nuestra propia fe y disposición para recibir a nuestro Señor en la Sagrada Eucaristía”.
###
Contactos de prensa:
Chieko Noguchi o Miguel Guilarte
202-541-3200
Preguntas y respuestas sobre el documento de la Eucaristía (PDF)
Fuente