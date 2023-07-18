The Finance Office will begin offering short training classes called “Tuesdays with Tammy and Theresa at 10” through Zoom. The class will run approximately 15 to 20 minutes and will be held weekly. The first class will be held on Tuesday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m.. The classes will be recorded and placed on the diocesan web-site for reference. We won’t be answering questions during the class, but those attending will have the opportunity to send questions through the “chat” mode on Zoom or by e-mail. The questions and answers will be e-mailed back to the parishes or schools for all to reference. Paul Blanchard will be sending out some information on connecting to a Zoom meeting.
The Finance Office will send out a link on Mondays along with any documents that the person attending can use for reference. Some classes will be pertinent to parishes, some to schools and some to both. E-mail invites will be sent out accordingly.
Topics to be covered will include: Diocesan Support, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property Insurance, Claims forms, Records retention, School Support, Priests and Payroll, Payroll for Order Priests, Christian Brothers, Sales Tax, Medical Benefits, Priests over 65, Property Sales and Purchases, Parish Finance Councils, Investments, Building Projects, Disability Insurance, Annual Reports, How to Prepare a Budget, Second Collections, How to read your Foundation Trust Report, and Special Events Insurance Coverage.
If you have a topic that you would like to have discussed during a class, please send it to Tammy DiLorenzo – tdilorenzo@biloxidiocese.org. We hope that everyone will have an opportunity to join in.
How to join Zoom: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Zoom-meeting