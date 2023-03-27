Catholic Charities of South Mississippi supports our sister agency, Catholic Charities of Jackson as they respond to this devasting event in their Diocese. We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster and know far too well how long the recovery process is. The community is asking that unless you are affiliated with a response organization, please do not go to the area or send supplies without making contact first.
Needs change daily so at this time, the best way we can help is to donate money or gift cards to help in the recovery efforts when they begin. Donations may be made via Catholic Charities USA at https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org, Catholic Charities Jackson at https://www.catholiccharitiesjackson.org, or donations may be mailed to Catholic Charities of South Mississippi, 1450 North Street, Gulfport, MS 39507 with a notation that it is for Tornado Relief.