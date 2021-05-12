To: Clergy and Faithful of the Diocese of Biloxi
From: Most Reverend Louis F. Kihneman, III
Bishop of Biloxi
Date: May 13,2021
Re: Suspension of Father Bartosz T. Kunat
I regret to inform the Clergy and Lay Faithful of the Diocese of Biloxi of the suspension from all public ministry of the Reverend Bartosz T. Kunat, who resigned as Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia and St. Paul the Apostle, Tylertown.
Father Kunat's resignation follows an investigation into possible financial improprieties, which the Diocese of Biloxi continues to look into. His suspension comes as a result of failure to comply with legitimate directives of the Bishop, especially with regard to residency.
It is hoped that the medicinal penalty of suspension may motivate him to be reintegrated into ecclesial Communion and potentially to be restored to an appropriate and suitable ministry.
If you have any information about Father Kunat's whereabouts, please inform my office. 228-702-2100
