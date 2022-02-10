Priest Assignment Changes - Feb 2022

Assignment changes
3/1 Fr. Tomasz Powroznik, Parochial Vicar, SH Hattiesburg
2/25 Fr. Charles Arthur, PV, Our Lady of Fatima
2/25 Fr. Braxton Necaise, PV, St. Thomas Aquinas
2/25 Fr. James Smith, PV, OLG
2/25 Fr. Daniel Martinez Patino, Parochial Administrator, Blessed Seelos and Our Mother of Sorrows
2/25 Fr. Bartosz, PV, Nativity BVM Cathedral
2/25 Fr. Godfrey Andoh, Rector, Nativity BVM Cathedral
2/25 Fr. Dennis Carver, Retired
1/15 Fr. Arockia Doss Maria Agustine, IVDei, Pastor, St. Mary, Gautier