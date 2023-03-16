Press Release: Dr. Matt Buckley

3-16-23 Today, Dr. Matt Buckley announced that he is immediately resigning as principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School and from any diocesan boards and committees on which he serves. Dr. Buckley has also informed the diocese that he will not accept the position of Superintendent of Catholic Schools in order to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Mike Ladner, current interim Superintendent of Catholic Schools, will continue to serve in that role until a new superintendent is hired. Trey Bailey, St. Patrick’s Director of Athletics & Operations, will serve as interim principal.