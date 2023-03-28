New leadership team announced for St. James Parish School in Gulfport

GULFPORT – The new school year will bring new leadership for St. James Parish School.
Tricia Harvey, who is currently the school’s assistant principal, will replace Jennifer Broadus, who will move into the role of Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi.
Dr. Pam Pannell, who currently teaches fifth grade, has been promoted to assistant principal.
“Ms. Harvey is committed to Catholic education and will continue our mission through her leadership, faith, and service. Dr. Pannell has a passion for academic excellence, innovation, and the formation of Intentional Disciples of Jesus Christ,” said Broadus.
“We are blessed to have a wealth of experienced leadership at St. James Catholic School. Ms. Harvey and Dr. Pannell are a wonderful team. Their leadership skills, faith, and focus to serve our students, faculty, staff, and families will foster the growth of our mission at St. James Catholic School.”
Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III welcomed the new leadership team.
“I believe Mrs. Tricia Harvey and Dr. Pam Pannell will be able to carry on and build upon the work of Mrs. Jennifer Broadus under whom they have served faithfully,” he said. “Under their leadership St. James School will continue to provide a quality Catholic education that makes disciples.”
Harvey, a native of Biloxi, attended Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Elementary School in Biloxi from Kindergarten through 6th grade. After that, she attended Sacred Heart Girl’s High School from 7th grade through her junior year. She was a member of the first graduating class of Mercy Cross High School. Harvey received her Bachelor’s Degree from Delta State University, and her Educational Leadership Degree from St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine.
She taught computer classes for 14 years at Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School in Biloxi and St. James Catholic School before her promotion to assistant principal.
“My family has lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for over six generations,” she said. “I was blessed with two of the most loving parents, Reggie and Darlene Harvey. My Mom and Dad had three children, with me being the first. I have a younger brother and sister. My parents made many sacrifices to send all three of us through Catholic School, so I have always known the value of receiving a Catholic education.”
Harvey said she is “humbled, honored, and excited to have been selected as the new principal of St. James Catholic School.”
“I want to continue building on the faith-filled and academic legacies of Mrs. Broadus and all the principals of St. James who came before her,” said. “I would like to see the current dream of an Early Childhood Education Center come to fruition. I hope to be a positive force in the spiritual and academic development of the students who are entrusted to us. The Diocese of Biloxi has a vision and goal of forming Intentional Disciples that is at the core of all our schools, and I look forward to being a part of that formation for our faculty, staff, parents, and students.”
Harvey said she is also excited about working with Pannell.
“I am so blessed and thankful that our administrative team will include Pam Pannell,” said Harvey. “She is a wonderful teacher and leader with many years of experience, and I am excited to work with her as we look forward to a new school year.”
Pannell, a native of Gulfport, has a strong connection to St. James Parish.
“St. James has always been home to me. My parents have been involved with St. James Church since the 60s. I have attended St. James Church my entire life and have received all of my sacraments here,” she said. “My husband, Walt, and I were married 19 years ago at St. James Church. We have three children: Mary Porter, who attends St. Patrick, and Marley and Holden, who attend St. James. I also attended St. James and St. John High School, so this plays a huge role in why I value Catholic education.”
Pannell has 17 years of experience in education and a doctorate in educational leadership.
“I have worked in both public and Catholic schools where I have been an assistant teacher, a classroom teacher, and an assistant principal at both the elementary and high school level. I have also worked as an educational consultant,” she said.
“Although Mrs. Broadus will be dearly missed at St. James, I know that she will make a wonderful Superintendent for the Diocese of Biloxi. I am blessed to assume the role of assistant principal and still fulfill my passion of teaching through the opportunity to teach one subject area to fifth grade students during the 2023-2024 school year. Catholic education is a calling, and I trust that God has led me exactly where I need to be.
“I am excited to join (St. James pastor) Father Ryan McCoy, Ms. Harvey, and the outstanding faculty, staff, parents, and parishioners of St. James to continue forming intentional disciples and creating innovative thinkers while ensuring that moral values are instilled and modeled daily. Ms. Harvey has a true servant's heart, and I know that she will always keep the best interest of her faculty, staff, and students at the center of the decisions that she makes. I am fully invested in continuing the legacy of faith formation and academic excellence here at St. James.”