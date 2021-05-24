Jennifer Williams Nominated for Lumen Christi

Jennifer Williams began her work in the Diocese of Biloxi on a part-time basis while working on a Bachelor of Science in Social Ministry. Shortly after graduation, she began working full time at the Catholic Charities of South Mississippi (CCSM), and due in part to the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina on the diocese, she was thrust into a leadership role.
Her spirit of compassion, her commitment to help those in need, her natural calm and can-do demeanor, and the skills she had learned from working with a diverse group of employees, would serve her well as she took over as the diocesan director of CCSM. Her first task was to pivot the organization from an emergency relief phase to a long-term recovery phase. She created the Long-Term Recovery Department within the organization that provided case management, financial assistance, and Disaster Recovery Fund application services. This allowed CCSM's core programs, such as the Food Bank, social service coordination for the elderly, immigration casework, refugee resettlement, and ELS and citizenship classes to resume operation and increase in efficiency.
It was a mighty task, but Jennifer's steadfast commitment to serve the disadvantaged in her community and her deep faith guided her ministry every step of the way. Her dedication to turn the organization out of crisis mode and into a comprehensive and well-run service organization inspired those around her.
The organization's success was getting noticed and led to Jennifer being asked to be a presenter at the annual Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) Applied Institute for Disaster Excellence. She has also represented the Diocese of Biloxi on various CCUSA committees. Jennifer has since used her experience to help other dioceses organize their departments after natural disasters.
Why she inspires us: Jennifer is a tireless advocate for the poor, the displaced, and those who have nowhere else to turn. And despite the immense tasks that frequently lay on her team’s shoulders, she never rests on what they have already accomplished. Instead, she steers her team to tackle each new hurdle with a fresh perspective.
Sr. Rebecca A. Rutkowski, O.S.F., Chancellor of the Diocese of Biloxi, said, "It was evident when I first met Jennifer that she had three social work qualities that cannot be taught in a classroom: warmth, empathy and genuineness. Jennifer is a shining example of what it means to put one's faith into practice and to lead others to want to do the same.”
Jennifer often reminds her team that, "We are all one decision, one choice, one circumstance away from being on the other side of the desk, and we are all susceptible to being in need."
Jennifer's ability to see the big picture has fueled her passion to reach more people and provide more services to those living on the margins. For example, through her efforts, CCSM has opened offices in the northern and western limits of the Diocese to remove barriers to those who have transportation challenges. She has fostered relationships with other nonprofits that could support each other, which was particularly useful during the pandemic when businesses approached her with offers of aid. Jennifer instituted the Representative Payee Program to assist individuals with disabilities who have no one to manage their Social Security benefits, and she is working with local civil officials on plans for a homeless shelter as well as a recovery center for those with drug and alcohol addictions.
And to ensure the pipeline of future social workers is strong, Jennifer serves as a field instructor for the University of Southern Mississippi School of Social Work. Her goal, she says, is to influence new social workers on how to treat clients with Christ-like compassion and empathy.
The inspiring stories of this year’s Lumen Christi Award nominees are as varied as the Church itself. Since its inception in 1978, the Lumen Christi Award, presented by Catholic Extension, has been given to priests, women religious, and lay leaders from across the nation. While they represent different ethnicities, talents and geographic regions, they have much in common: They stand out as shining examples of communities of faithful Catholics who simply can’t do it alone.
Each year, the recipient is selected from a pool of nominees, sent in by Extension Dioceses that recognize their incredible work. This year’s group of 34 nominees—pastors, sisters, lay leaders, brothers, deacons and community groups—show the enormous breadth of the Catholic Church across the country. These Catholics are offering their hearts and hands to build faith, inspire hope and ignite change. In America’s poorest places, they bring the light of Christ to those who struggle.