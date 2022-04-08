Holy Week Schedules (Alphabetetical by City)
• Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
870 Howard Ave., Biloxi
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 7 a.m., 9 a.m.,11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass of Lord’s Supper (Washing of the Feet) 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross Noon, Veneration of the Cross, 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.
• Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Parish
356 Lameuse St., Biloxi
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 8:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m., no morning Mass
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 2 p.m., Veneration of the Cross / Communion 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m.
• Our Lady of Fatima Parish
2090 Pass Rd., Biloxi
Anointing of the Sick: Mon., April 3, after 11:30 a.m. Mass
Penance Service: Mon., April 11, 7 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., & 6 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Hispanic 8:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Reading of Passion & Veneration of the Cross / Communion Service, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Hispanic Reading of Passion & Veneration of the Cross / Communion Service, 8:30 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m., Hispanic 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10 a.m. overflow in Parish Hall, 11:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.
• Our Mother of Sorrows Parish
803 Division St., Biloxi
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m., no morning Mass
Good Friday: Veneration of the Cross / Communion 3 p.m.
Holy Saturday: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
• St. Mary Parish
8343 Woolmarket Rd., Biloxi
Penance Service: Thurs., April 7, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m.; Sun. 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Liturgy of the Word 9 a.m., Stations of the Cross 12 p.m., Passion & Veneration of the Cross 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• St. Michael Parish
177 First St., Biloxi
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Adoration, Praise & Worship Music & Confessions, 6 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 12 p.m., Liturgy 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m.
• Vietnamese Martyrs Parish
171 Oak Street, Biloxi
Penance Service: Thurs., April 7, & Fri., April 8, 5 p.m. Mass
Holy Thursday: 5:30 p.m. Mass, Eucharist procession follow adoration until 12 p.m.
Good Friday: Divine Mercy Chaplet 2 p.m.; Stations of the Cross outside following service 7 p.m., meditation on Way of the Cross until 9 p.m. & take Jesus off the Cross and lay His body into the tomb
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday:
Easter Sunday Masses - Processing status of Resurrection Jesus around church 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & English 5 p.m.
• St. Peter Parish
4135 Hwy. 42, Bassfield
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Veneration of the Cross 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m.
• Our Lady of the Gulf Parish
228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis
Penance Service: Wed., April 13, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Latin 12:30 p.m., & 5 p.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., & 5 p.m.; Latin 12:30 p.m.
• St. Rose de Lima Parish
301 South Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 7 a.m., 9 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Live Stations of the Cross / Veneration, 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7 a.m.; 9 a.m.
• St. Ann Parish
5858 Lower Bay Rd., Bay St. Louis
Reconciliation & Penance Service: April 4 & 5, 4-5:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.
Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper & Eucharistic Adoration 4 p.m.
Good Friday: Passion of the Lord 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: Vigil Service of Light & Mass 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:35 a.m.
• Holy Trinity Parish
1429 North Park Ave., Columbia
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: 4 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m.
• Sacred Heart Parish (Dedeaux)
14595 Vidalia Rd., Pass Christian
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 9 & 11:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations 3 p.m., Veneration 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: Vigil 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
• Our Lady of Chartres Mission
Big Creek Rd., Delmas / Dedeaux Community
Palm Sunday: 7:30 a.m.
Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m.
• Sacred Heart Parish
10446 LeMoyne Blvd., D’Iberville
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 8 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• St. Mary Parish
809 De la Pointe Dr., Gautier
Anointing of Sick: Wed., April 6, 6 p.m.
Penance Service: Mon., April 4, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m. with procession from rectory parking lot, weather permitting
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Adoration of the Holy Cross 3:30 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• St. James Parish
366 Cowan Road, Gulfport
Palm Sunday: Vigil, 4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Live Stations 3 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion 4:30 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:24 p.m.
Easter Sunday:7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., no 5:30 p.m. Mass
• St. John the Evangelist Parish
2414 17th St., Gulfport
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m., Spanish 2 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 2 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:30 p.m., Whole Liturgy all 12 readings)
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Spanish 2 p.m.
• St. Joseph Parish
12290 DePew Rd., Gulfport
Penance Service: Mon., April 11, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 7:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross led by youth 3 p.m., service 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
• St. Therese of Liseux Parish
3521 19th St., Gulfport
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.
Holy Thursday: No morning Mass, Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper 6 p.m., Adoration at the Altar of Repose after Mass
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Confessions 5-5:50 p.m.; Liturgy of the Passion 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: Confessions 5-6 p.m., 7 :30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m.
• Holy Rosary Parish
9 St. Fabian Way, Hattiesburg
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m.
• Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
313 Walnut St., Hattiesburg
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Spanish 1:30 p.m. & 4 p.m.
Wednesday Tenebrae: 7 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m., Adoration until midnight
Good Friday: Seven Last Words 12-3 p.m.; Passion of the Lord, Adoration & Communion 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. & Spanish 1:30 p.m., no 4 p.m.
• St. Fabian Parish
9 St. Fabian Way, Hattiesburg
Penance Service: Mon., April 11, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
• St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
3117 West 4th St., Hattiesburg
Penance Service: Mon., April 11 6:15 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5:30 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 6 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. & 10:15 a.m.
• St. Ann Mission (Hurley, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Moss Point)
21424 Hwy. 613, Moss Point, MS 39562
Penance Service: Wed., April 6, 6:15 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 6 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross & Veneration of the Cross 5 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m.
• Annunciation Parish
5370 Kiln-DeLisle Rd., Kiln
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday: Washing of the Feet & Adoration 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Passion of the Lord 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.
• Christ the King Mission
10601 Daisy Vestry Rd., Latimer
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 9:15 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m.; Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9:15 a.m.
• Immaculate Conception Parish
833 West 6th St., Laurel
Penance Service: Wed., April 6, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m., Spanish 8 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., Spanish 4 p.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper English, 6 p.m., Spanish 7:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 12 noon; Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion English 6 p.m., Spanish 7:30 p.m.
Easter Vigil: Bilingual 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m. & 9 a.m., Spanish 4 p.m.
• Holy Trinity Mission
911 Jackson Ave., Leakesville
Anointing of Sick: Tues., April 5, 6 p.m.
Penance Service: Tues., April 5, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: 4 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 4 p.m.
• St. Ann Parish
23529 Hwy. 53, Lizana
Penance Service: Sat., April 2, 2-3:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m,, Sun. 9 a.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m., Adoration after Mass until 10 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., followed by Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m.
• St. Thomas the Apostle Parish
720 East Beach Blvd, Long Beach
Anointing of Sick: Wed., April 13, 11 a.m.
Penance Service: Wed., April 13, 7 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations 3 p.m., Passion 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., & 11:30 a.m.
• St. Lucy Mission
125 Scott Rd., Lucedale
Anointing of Sick: Tues., April 5, 6 p.m.
Penance Service: Tues., April 5, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: 11 a.m.
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m.
• Our Lady Perpetual Help Parish
379 West Seneca Rd, Lumberton
Penance Service: Thurs., April 7, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 5 p.m.
Good Friday: 5 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m.
• St. Joseph the Worker Parish
4114 First Street, Moss Point
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday, Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m.
• St. Alphonsus Parish
502 Jackson Ave., Ocean Springs
Penance Service: Mon., April 4, 7 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m., Spanish Mass 2 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m., Spanish Mass 2 p.m.
• St. Elizabeth Seton Parish
4900 Riley Rd., Ocean Springs
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., & 4 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations 3 p.m., Passion 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• Our Lady of Victories
3109 Magnolia St., Pascagoula
Penance Service: Fri., April 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass 6 p.m., Adoration following until 10 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations 3 p.m., Solemn Celebration 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• Sacred Heart Parish
3702 Quinn Dr., Pascagoula
Penance Service: Tues., April 5, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: regular Mass Schedule with procession at each Mass
Holy Thursday: Commemoration of the Last Supper & Washing of the Feet 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:15 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
• St. Peter the Apostle Parish
1715 Telephone Rd., Pascagoula
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass 6 p.m., Adoration 7:45- 9 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 12 p.m., Passion 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: Confessions 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mass 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m.
• Holy Family Parish
22342 Evangeline Rd., Pass Christian
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: Sunrise service at chapel 6 a.m., Vietnamese Mass 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.
• Most Holy Trinity Parish
9062 Kiln-DeLisle Rd., Pass Christian
Penance Service: Mon., April 11, Individual Confession 5 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Good Friday Service 2 p.m., Men’s & Women’s Quads & Leadership Team 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 7 p.m.
• Our Mother of Mercy Parish
216 Saucier Ave., Pass Christian
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Live Stations of the Cross 2 p.m., Liturgy of Word & Venerate the Cross 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt after Mass
• St. Joseph Chapel
5383 Hwy. 604, Pearlington
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
• St. Charles Borromeo Parish
1000 Goodyear Blvd., Picayune
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. Procession with Palms & Mass, 10 a.m., Hispanic Mass 12:30 p.m., Youth Mass 5 p.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Veneration of the Cross 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m., Spanish 12:30 p.m.
• St. Joseph Mission
17 Bilbo Hill Dr., Poplarville
Penance Service: Wed., April 6, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m.
• St. Paul the Apostle Mission
702 Union Rd., Tylertown
Palm Sunday: Vigil 6:30 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 8 p.m.
Good Friday: 5:30 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 9 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m.
• Holy Spirit Parish
6705 Jim Ramsay Road, Vancleave
Palm Sunday: Vigil 6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m.; Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil Mass: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m.
• St. Clare Parish
236 S. Beach Blvd, Waveland
Penance Service: Thurs., April 7, 7 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m, Sun. 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. Instead of 5:30 Mass, Lenten Mission begins this night at 7 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m., Communion Service, Reading of the Passion & Veneration of the Cross 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 7:30 p.m., no 4 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
• St. Bernadette Parish
401 Mississippi Dr., Waynesboro
Palm Sunday: 11:15 a.m.
Holy Thursday: Mass 6 p.m., Lord’s Supper -- Visitation until 9 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations 5:30 p.m., Lord’s Passion 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 11:15 a.m.
• St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, White Cypress
27074 St. Matthews Church Rd., Perkinston
Penance Service: Wed., April 13, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 4 p.m., Sun. 8:30 am & 11 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations 2:30 p.m. & Good Friday services follow
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• St. Francis Xavier Parish
1026 Central Ave. E, Wiggins
Anointing of Sick: Thur., April 7, 6 p.m.
Penance Service: Thurs., April 7, 6 p.m.
Palm Sunday: Vigil 5 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 3 p.m.; Solemn Service 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m.