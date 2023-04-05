Four New Appointments from Bishop Kihneman

The following appointments have been made for the good of the faithful of the Diocese of Biloxi:
Mr. Donald "Ray" Lacy has been appointed Director of Evangelization. His appointment will begin with the appointment of his replacement as Director of Youth Ministry. As Director of Evangelization, he will guide parishes, schools, ministries, students, families, parishioners, and staff members to grow as disciples of Jesus and enable them to form disciples to share the Gospel of Jesus.
Deacon Richard A. Smith has been appointed Director of Pastoral Services. His duties will include coordinating with lay organizations, lay ministries, and lay religious groups both within our parishes and from outside our Diocese, as well as addressing particular concerns of parishioners. He will continue to promote evangelization efforts with Called and Gifted, within our six traditional African American parishes, and will be a resource for our evangelization retreats.
Deacon Melvin J. "M.J." Landry has been appointed Spiritual Director and Faith Formation Coordinator for our nine senior housing properties. He will promote faith formation, prayer, evangelization, and discipleship among our senior residents.
Deacon Michael Butler has been appointed Assistant to the State Chaplain for the Mississippi Knights of Columbus for Evangelization. Deacon Butler will assist Father Michael Austin in his ministry to the State Council particularly to accompany local councils in their fulfilling the Great Commission of Jesus to "Go therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age" (Matthew 28:19-20).