FALL FOOTBALL AND CHEER REGISTRATION

Home
Mission Teams & Offices
Office of the Bishop
Office of the Bishop
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities
de l'Epee Deaf Center
Catholic Schools
Office of Education
Our Catholic Schools
CYO Sports
Diocesan ACT Scores
Enrollment
Guardian Angel Program
Principal's Page
School Finder
Clergy and Vocations
Deacons
Priests
Office of Vocations
Evangelization and Discipleship
CYO Sports
Office of Mission Advancement
Office of Evangelization
Pathways to Discipleship
Evangelization Committee Members
Evangelization Library
Evangelization Resources
Pastoral Services
Vietnamese
Hispanic
Social Services
Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry
Parish and Family Life
Office of Faith Formation
Catechist Certification
Current Programs and Events
Discipleship Quads
Joint Forum
New Wine Program
Summer Workshop
Resource Center
Synod 2022
Office of Marriage and Family Life
Office of Pro Life
Resource and Support
Office of Communication and the Gulf Pine Newspaper
Gulf Pine Catholic
Office of Facilities and Risk Management
Office of Finance
Diocesan Finance Council
State of the Diocese - Annual Report
Office of Social Media & IT
Resources
Safe Environment
Safe Environment
Missio Nostra
Missio Nostra
Eucharistic Revival
Eucharistic Revival
The Mass: An Introduction
Other Resources
Registration
Annual Mass of Wedding Anniversaries
Formation
Alpha
Consecrated Virginity
Discipleship Quads
Marriage Preparation
New Wine Program
Rescue Project
The Bible in a Year
Theology of the Body
Workshops
Intentional Discipleship
Prayer Forms
Ignatian
Intercessory
Lectio Divina
Visio Divina
RCIA Workshop Introduction
Reimagining RCIA
Healing
Rachel's Vineyard
Walking With Moms in Need
Information
Clergy Portals
Priest Portal
Deacon Portal
Diocesan Photo Gallery
Employment Opportunities
Employee Email
Holy Days of Obligation
News
Gulf Pine Catholic Newspaper
Gulf Pine Catholic Website
About Us
Bishop Kihneman
Previous Bishops of Biloxi
Our Why
History and Geography
SET
Contact Us
Contact Us
Directory
Lay Organizations
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Parishes
Parish Finder
Privacy Policy
Our Catholic Schools
School Finder
Giving
Giving Portal
Giving Portal
Catholic Sharing Appeal
Catholic Sharing Appeal
Reoccurring Gift to the Catholic Sharing Appeal
One Time Donation to Catholic Sharing Appeal
CSA Giving Societies
#iGiveCatholic
#iGiveCatholic
Disaster Relief
Jackson Tornado Relief
Support Ukraine
Mississippi Tornado Relief
Moss Point Tornado Relief
Priest Support
Bishop's Cemetery
Seminarian Support
Retired Priests
MSAOP
Pro Life
Catholic Charities Aid to the Homeless
Pro Life Billboards
Rachel's Vineyard
Walking with Moms in Need
Youth Support
Brenda Sargent Fund
JP2 Fund
Guardian Angel Program
Foundation
Catholic Foundation
|||
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi
Giving
Missio Nostra
Safe Environment
Facebook
YouTube
X (Twitter)
X (Twitter)
Instagram
Search
Search
Home
Mission Teams & Offices
Office of the Bishop
Office of the Bishop
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities
de l'Epee Deaf Center
Catholic Schools
Office of Education
Clergy and Vocations
Deacons
Priests
Office of Vocations
Evangelization and Discipleship
CYO Sports
Office of Mission Advancement
Office of Evangelization
Pastoral Services
Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry
Parish and Family Life
Office of Faith Formation
Office of Marriage and Family Life
Office of Pro Life
Resource and Support
Office of Communication and the Gulf Pine Newspaper
Office of Facilities and Risk Management
Office of Finance
Office of Social Media & IT
Resources
Safe Environment
Safe Environment
Missio Nostra
Missio Nostra
Eucharistic Revival
Eucharistic Revival
Registration
Annual Mass of Wedding Anniversaries
Formation
Alpha
Consecrated Virginity
Discipleship Quads
Marriage Preparation
New Wine Program
Rescue Project
The Bible in a Year
Theology of the Body
Workshops
Intentional Discipleship
Prayer Forms
RCIA Workshop Introduction
Healing
Rachel's Vineyard
Walking With Moms in Need
Information
Clergy Portals
Diocesan Photo Gallery
Employment Opportunities
Employee Email
Holy Days of Obligation
News
Gulf Pine Catholic Newspaper
Gulf Pine Catholic Website
About Us
Bishop Kihneman
Our Why
History and Geography
SET
Contact Us
Contact Us
Directory
Lay Organizations
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Parishes
Parish Finder
Privacy Policy
Our Catholic Schools
School Finder
Giving
Giving Portal
Giving Portal
Catholic Sharing Appeal
Catholic Sharing Appeal
#iGiveCatholic
#iGiveCatholic
Disaster Relief
Jackson Tornado Relief
Support Ukraine
Mississippi Tornado Relief
Moss Point Tornado Relief
Priest Support
Bishop's Cemetery
Seminarian Support
Retired Priests
MSAOP
Pro Life
Catholic Charities Aid to the Homeless
Pro Life Billboards
Rachel's Vineyard
Walking with Moms in Need
Youth Support
Brenda Sargent Fund
JP2 Fund
Guardian Angel Program
Foundation
Catholic Foundation
FALL FOOTBALL AND CHEER REGISTRATION
CYO Sports
April
29
,
2024
We are excited to announce that the CYO Sports Football (Flag and Tackle) and Cheerleading Registration for the 2024 Football Season will be opened on
May 1
st
through the 31
st
, 2024
.
REGISTRATION LINKS
Holy Trinity-
https://forms.gle/tQPuqbmQ569c3B5q9
Nativity-
https://forms.gle/yM5eRudwRSzd84GP6
Fatima-
https://forms.gle/9nvQPP7FPkcdKn2Z6
Resurrection-
https://forms.gle/1qhKSGKSFyKtytwn9
Sacred Heart D’Iberville-
https://forms.gle/nqk9E9sNGnVsDRys5
St. Alphonsus-
https://forms.gle/Z412SLVzhvcS7giA8
St. James-
https://forms.gle/N5vegiJdb6gD7f3YA
St. Vincent de Paul-
https://forms.gle/jQLF4QYzpCH2fJXK7
Coast Episcopal-
https://forms.gle/N9NEFX6AWF8yAvCY8