Broadus selected to lead Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi.

DIOCESE OF BILOXI - Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III has named Mrs. Jennifer Broadus the Superintendent of Catholic Schools. Broadus, who is currently the principal of St. James Catholic School in Gulfport, will take over for interim superintendent of schools Dr. Mike Ladner this summer. “I am pleased that Mrs. Jennifer Broadus is taking on the position of Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Biloxi. She is an experienced educator who has taken to heart my call to follow the Great Commission of Jesus in Matthew’s Gospel to baptize all nations, to make disciples, to teach all he has commanded us, and to know that he is with us always, to the end of the age.” “Her years of dedication to our Catholic school students, families, faculty, and staff members while serving as teacher and as principal speak well of her abilities. She has shown that she can meet others where they are, inspire with her leadership, and walk with them to encourage them to grow as disciples of Jesus, and to grow as educators and leaders. She has done so as principal of St. James and will continue to do so as superintendent. I thank her for her willingness to step into this new position.” Broadus, a native of Gulfport, has spent her entire educational career in the Diocese of Biloxi. “My teaching career began in December of 1990 at St. John High School in Gulfport,” she said. “I taught multiple grade levels and subject areas including Religion, Social Studies, and Algebra. I remained at St. John until 1996, when I moved to St. James and began teaching kindergarten. I was a kindergarten and third grade teacher until 2005 when I became principal of St. James Catholic School, making this my 33rd year of employment in the Diocese of Biloxi and my 18th year as a principal.” She said she is excited about her new role. “I am honored to continue working in the Diocese of Biloxi and I look forward to serving in my new role as superintendent,” she said. “I am excited for the opportunity to support our mission of forming Intentional Disciples and to foster the legacy of academic excellence in the Diocese of Biloxi. “Having served in the role of school administrator for the past 18 years, I have grown to respect and appreciate the work that our principals do each and every day. I look forward to continuing my work in the diocese and having the opportunity to support our principals.” Broadus, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, said her primary goals as superintendent are to:
Form Intentional Disciples of Jesus Christ
Enhance the legacy of academic excellence
Support pastors, administrators, faculty, staff, students, and families
Form partnerships with schools, parishes and families for Faith formation
Share and witness my faith
Jennifer and Steve Broadus were married 35 years ago at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport. They have four children and one daughter-in-law. All of their children attended St. James Catholic School and St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi. Jennifer and Steve Broadus are active parishioners of St. James, serve as Eucharistic Ministers, parish committee members, and have served as youth group leaders.