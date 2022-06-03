@biloxidiocese.org Email Migration

Effective Friday June 3rd, 2022 at 2:00PM all email for the @biloxidiocese.org domain name will point to https://outlook.office.com/ instead of https://cloudmail.bcicloud.com. Logins, passwords, and email will follow you to the new link.
If you currently use Outlook 2016 or above to access your email: you will switch over automatically and may be prompted to enter your password.
This applies to anyone with an @biloxidiocese.org email address. Our server (physically located in the Pastoral center) will no longer be supported as of 8/4/2022. This only impacts, @biloxidiocese.org, Resurrection School (both campuses), Sacred Heart Hattiesburg (both campuses), and Saint Vincent de Paul School.
[Special item to note: holytrinitycatholic.net will be entirely decommissioned since they already changed to holytrinitycatholics.net].
This email move was both a BCI and a Microsoft decision. The HEX email database software is no longer licensed and supported by Microsoft. A school rollout schedule to impacted schools to follow shortly.
If you have any questions please let us know and we'll be happy to help!