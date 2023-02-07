Finance Office Presents Best Practices Certificate

The Finance Office of the Diocese of Biloxi is pleased to present this Certificate of Excellence – Best Practices for Parishes to St. Joseph Parish in Gulfport.
The Code of Canon Law of the Catholic Church prescribes that all administrators, Pastors and Principals, are to be good stewards of the location entrusted to their care. Best Practices for Parishes and Schools, in keeping with Canon Law and as formulated by the Diocesan Finance Office, are working standards and ethical guidelines that represent the most efficient or prudent course of action in business situations for our parishes and schools. Over the last three years, Parishes and Schools have participated in a review process to determine how well they are following the Best Practices. We are proud to issue the first Certificate of Excellence to St. Joseph Parish in Gulfport.
Congratulations to Rev. Joseph Uko and Michele Stoner for achieving the high standards required by following the Best Practices for Parishes.