A Prayer for Independence Day
Home
July
4
,
2021
by USCCB
God, source of all freedom, this day is bright with the memory of those that declared that life and liberty are your gift to every human being.
Help us to continue a good work begun long ago.
Make our vision clear and our will strong; that only in human solidarity will we find liberty, and justice only in the honor that belongs to every life on earth.
Turn our hearts towards the family of nations: to understand the ways of others, to offer friendship, and to find safety in the common good for all.
We ask this through Christ our Lord, Amen.
(courtesy of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops)