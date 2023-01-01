Bishop Kihneman asks pastors of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi to take up a special second collection the weekend of July 8-9, 2023 to be used by the Catholic Charities of South Mississippi to assist those affected by the recent tornado in Moss Point, MS.
1800 people were affected by EF-2 tornado last Monday with 500 people becoming homeless.
More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. Parishes are asked to please forward proceeds of the collection as soon as possible to:
Department of Finance
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi
1790 Popps Ferry Road
Biloxi, MS 39532
Anyone else wishing to donate may forward their contribution to the same address. Checks should be made payable to the "Diocese of Biloxi," with the words "Moss Point Tornado" in the memo. You may also donate online below.
Catholic Charities of South Mississippi provides long-term recovery assistance following a disaster. Our main goal is to help people return home again, whether that is in their same home or a different one. Most of the time, the assistance provided is in the form of deposits to help those whose homes have been heavily damaged or destroyed move into an affordable, safe rental. Rental deposits, first months rent, utility deposits, and some personal property replacement may be available depending on the amount of donations and grants that are available. Those affected are also provided with mental health first aid, counseling, infant items, and food if needed. All services are provided after the client participates in the case management process which helps determine strengths and challenges, assesses need, connects with other resources, and sets goals for recovery.
Catholic Charities of South Mississippi is proud to be one of very few agencies that provides long-term recovery in undeclared disasters! We work very closely with State and County Emergency Management and stay around after all of the attention moves to another disaster. If anyone has been affected by the recent tornado, please contact Catholic Charities of South Mississippi at 228-701-0555
Thank you for your continued generosity!