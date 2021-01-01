Discipleship Quads

Catholics today face many obstacles to a vibrant relationship with Christ. Many are without community and lack support in their faith journey. Many do not know what they believe, and even if they do, they may not be living out their beliefs or sharing them with others.
A Discipleship Quad is a group of four people who journey together as disciples through weekly gatherings of fellowship, ongoing conversion, and learning. This 12-month path of accompaniment fosters growth through prayer, accountability, and authentic relationships.
Time is one of our most precious resources. How we spend our time will show people what we value. Therefore, in order for someone to commit to spending time meeting and sharing about their spiritual life every week, they need to have a desire to grow in Christ. With that being said, there is no set of tasks someone must complete or accomplish in order to be ready to join a Discipleship Quad. The only prerequisites are the willingness to commit and the desire to grow as a disciple of Christ as a Catholic.
This is very common and good. Most Catholics have not been discipled by someone and are not discipling others. Therefore, people who are actively living their faith can still greatly benefit from being in a Discipleship Quad and learning how to disciple others. It is possible that God will lead you to start a Discipleship Quad with people you know from church; they can go through the process with you in order to learn how to lead others to Christ.
Based on the research, including the model’s 35+ years of success, mixed-sex Quads are not recommended. The Quads are single-sex in order to create an atmosphere of common intimacy and vulnerability in sharing.
Being Catholic is not a prerequisite to joining a Quad, but the content of the lessons is explicitly Catholic. As long as people understand that the content will be Catholic, have a desire to grow in their understanding of the Catholic faith, and are able to commit to the elements in the Discipleship Quad Commitment, they are welcome to be in a Quad. Depend on God’s guidance when asking him who to invite.
The following benefits are listed in Transforming Discipleship by Greg Ogden:
Although the possibility of doing a triad (three people) is mentioned in the comments above, the quad (four people) model is recommended.
The following reasons are listed in Transforming Discipleship by Greg Ogden:
Unlike many initiatives within the Catholic Church, the Discipleship Quad model was designed so that it can be done independent of the parish, thereby not necessitating the pastor or staff’s time or approval. Although advising your pastor wouldn’t be discouraged, the curriculum and process are not dependent on parish support.
You should absolutely still make time to meet together as a group after completing the Guidebook. Remember, though, that one of the objectives of the Discipleship Quad model is that you will each start a new Quad at the end of the 12 months. The next step is mentoring each other as you form your new Quads.
If it is early in the process (during the first one or two months) you could add another person to fill the spot. Go back through the process of praying about who to invite. If it is more than two months into the time the Quad has been meeting together, just stay with a group of three people and do not add another person. The intimacy among Quad members has been formed too much at this point, so it would be difficult to bring in a new person into it.
Absolutely nothing! All Discipleship Quad resources are available, free of charge, on steubenvilleconferences.com.
Learn more at: https://steubenvilleconferences.com/discipleship-quads/