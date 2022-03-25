Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has called for all bishops and their priests to join him as he leads an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the Feast of the Annunciation, Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 am (5:00 pm in Rome).
Bishop Kihneman will celebrate Mass at Nativity BVM Cathedral at this time and asks all priests to join him. All the faithful are invited to attend. The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube and Facebook pages. Priests who cannot attend are asked to celebrate Mass at the same time in their parish church.