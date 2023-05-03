Application for the Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry

Job Summary:
The Director of Youth Ministry provides direct support and development of parish based youth ministers in the outreach and evangelization to, faith formation and pastoral care of their youth. This support includes training, consultation, and resources for a comprehensive program for all parish youth ministers in ministry to their youth (Middle School and High Schoolers in Grades 6th through 12th). This requires a diocesan wide outreach and ministry to youth which ideally might include the formation of multi-parish deanery areas. The Director would also oversee the coordination of diocesan-supported youth ministry events at the diocesan, regional, and national levels.
Minimum Qualifications:
Responsibilities:
Comprehensive Youth Ministry: In 1997, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops came forth with “Renewing the Vision, A Framework for Catholic Youth Ministry” which calls for a more comprehensive or total youth ministry. The Diocesan Director is responsible for educating and guiding parish youth ministers in utilizing the framework of this vision.
Three goals were provided in this framework for youth ministry: to live as disciple of Jesus, be a responsible participant in the life, mission, and work of the Catholic faith community, foster total personal and spiritual growth of each person. There are eight components of these goals: advocacy for our young people, catechesis, involvement in community life, evangelization, justice and service, pastoral care, prayer and worship, and leadership development.
The Director should encourage the parish leaders to gather youth as a peer group but integrate them in parish community life. This requires a spiritual home within the community which loves, accepts, and welcomes them. Through religious education, we teach them what it means to be Catholic. Through faith formation, we nurture the call to a personal relationship with Jesus. Through discipleship we provide the opportunity for our youth to live out their faith within the parish and in the world and know, love, serve, and witness.
Diocesan Events:
The Director will plan and develop regional/deanery (multi-parish) and diocesan youth ministry programs which may take the form of spiritual retreats, diocesan mission trips, and Diocesan Biloxi Youth Conference, and other events (diocesan, regional, or national) which provides outreach to and faith formation for youth in the diocese. Multi-parish collaboration is essential in our mission diocese and a program should be developed for the youth ministers as well as the youth to work together as regions or deaneries within the diocese.
Ministry Training:
The Director will provide regular leadership training programs, ministry workshops, and retreats for youth ministers as well as regular contact with each youth minister through email, phone calls, other social media, and visits to the parish.
Within our diocese, it is essential that the Director work with other offices such as Vocations, Religious Education, Hispanic Ministry, and Catholic Social and Community Services to name a few. These Offices do overlap and there is great opportunity for shared projects and events.
Leadership Development:
As part of the comprehensive youth ministry programs, our youth should be encouraged and exposed to leadership in their parish community. This gives them a vested interest in their parish and will be an additional encouragement to remain involved in the Catholic community as they become adults. A component of this may be the creation of a peer leadership ministry (Spirit Movers and Search) of youth from across the diocese.
Budgeting:
The Director should be involved in preparing and adhering to the diocese youth ministry budget. The Director should be willing to search and apply for grants and other alternative funding to supplement the budget.
Networks:
The Director should attend and network with other professionals associated with youth ministry. This may be a local, regional, or national gatherings. The Director should be willing to stay current and aware of national trends and resources not only as apply to the youth ministers, but also as to what the youth are seeing and hearing.
Spiritual and Professional Development:
The coordinator should live life as a practicing Catholic and seek professional growth and development.
Send application, resume, background check, and three letters of reference (One of the letters of reference must be from your pastor) in any of the three options detailed further below.
Option 1.) You may fill out an application online further below and attach your resume, background check, and three letters of reference (one must be from your Pastor) by May 3, 2023 . Your signature through the online application will be verified through your email address. (If the embedded online application does not load below, you may access it directly at this link).
Option 2.) You may download and print a copy of our application and mail a completed form along with your resume, background check, and three letters of reference (one must be from your Pastor) by May 3, 2023 to:
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi
Attn: Ray Lacy
Re: Director Application
1790 Popps Ferry Road
Biloxi, MS 39532
Option 3.) You may download and email the application, resume, background check, and three letters of reference (one must be from your Pastor) by May 3, 2023 to rlacy@biloxidiocese.org.