The Annual Mass of Wedding Anniversaries will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Nativity B.V.M. Cathedral. Couples celebrating 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65 or 70 years of marriage or more in 2021 are welcome to attend. A registration form is below that you can fill out online or a version you can print is also available.
The deadline for registration is October 15, 2021. You can return the form by mail to my attention at the above address or e-mail it to me at kkoberger@biloxidiocese.org or FAX it to my attention at 228-702-2178. Special item to note: If you have already filled out the below online registration form you do not need to submit a separate paper form.
Thank you,
Deacon Karl Koberger
Below are PDFs you may also download to insert into your parish bulletins.